Tim Hortons Revealed a Double-Double Timbit!
The most Canadian coffee now has its own timbit...
Yesterday Tim Hortons introduced some new limited time menu items…
Unless you’re Canadian you have no idea what this headline means
— 22Minutes (@22_Minutes) January 3, 2019
The star of the announcement was the all new “Double Double Timbit.”
Have your Double Double and eat it too! Introducing, the Double Double Timbit☕. pic.twitter.com/xhDcCtLbzR
— Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) January 2, 2019
Aside from a coffee flavoured timbit, we’ll soon be able to order a tiramisu doughnut that features a “coffee-flavoured filling” and two espresso beans on top.