Tim Hortons Revealed a Double-Double Timbit!

The most Canadian coffee now has its own timbit...

By Darryl on the Drive

Yesterday Tim Hortons introduced some new limited time menu items…

The star of the announcement was the all new “Double Double Timbit.”

Aside from a coffee flavoured timbit, we’ll soon be able to order a tiramisu doughnut that features a “coffee-flavoured filling” and two espresso beans on top.

