Tim Hortons To Open First UK Cafe In Glasgow

Coffee & A Kilt?

By News

Over the next year, Tim Hortons will be spreading out across the UK and the first one is set to open in Glasgow in early May.

According to Restaurant Brands International, which Tims is a part of, eight out of 10 cups of coffee sold across Canada are served at Tim Hortons.

Gurprit Dhaliwal, chief operating officer of Tim Hortons UK and Ireland, said: “It’s hard to explain just how important Tim Hortons is to Canadians – it’s not just a restaurant, it’s a way of life and a place of ‘home’, and we’re positive Great Britain will fall in love with the brand.”

Do you think our friends overseas will love their Tims as much as we do? 

Main Image via CBC

