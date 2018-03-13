Tim McGraw Forced To His Knees

Tim McGraw had a bit of a scare last Sunday in Ireland. He was performing at a Country festival when he dropped to his knees while singing “Humble & Kind.”

After he dropped to his knees he than sat on the stage before the concert stopped so he could receive medical attention. His wife, Faith Hill was there and went out on stage to inform fans that Tim was simply dehydrated and would not come back out on stage… The crowd cheered and appeared very understanding to Tim’s need for water!

Tim McGraw is off stage at #C2C in Dublin with a “medical issue”. He sat down and then fell to his knees – was then helped off stage by his team – he’d just sung Humble and Kind… — delcrookes (@hairydel) March 11, 2018