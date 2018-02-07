Listen Live

Time Capsule Discovered At Elmvale High School

May have been placed during renovations in 1965

Students at Elmvale District High School expect to get a history lesson today when a time capsule found buried in an interior wall is opened. The capsule was found when construction workers removed the wall during renovations. It was behind a stone dated 1965 – when a major addition was made to the school. The school was built in 1953. The capsule will be opened at 2 o’clock this afternoon in the school library. The current renovations – an $11.3M project –  includes a new entranceway, five new classrooms, a new double gymnasium and cafeteria, and renovations to existing spaces. Community components include a proposed additional building on the property for a community fitness space and the gymnasium and cafeteria designed with community use in mind. EDHS will become a grade 7 to 12 school in September 2019.

