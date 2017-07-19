Listen Live

Time off work for getting Dumped!

Breaking up is hard to do!

By Kool Mornings

It seems like most relationships end badly. The immediate aftermath can be highly emotional. Will I find the one? Am I going to die alone?

According to GMA, there is at least one company realizes that workers can be pretty useless on the job following a breakup:
An ad agency called IdeaXMachina in Pasig City in the Philippines just started offering “break up leave” . . . which is paid time off after you get dumped.

The CEO says that they decided to start the policy because they need their staff to have maximum creativity . . . and that’s just not possible after a break up.

They’ve also added new policies where they’ll give their staff $30 toward DATES up to six times a year . . . and they’ll kick in $3,000 toward employees’ weddings.

As of yet, there aren’t any companies in North America that have perks like those.

