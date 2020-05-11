Tina Fey Shares Details About The Mean Girls Musical

This is SO going to make fetch happen.

Tina Fey was on Jimmy Fallon last night, and she shared some details on the upcoming Mean Girls musical that we’ve all been waiting for. The show is currently in rehearsals, and will have it’s premiere this fall in Washington DC. Should you be interested in making the trip, tickets are available here.

Although there is no official date for a Broadway debut date, they are aiming for March of 2018.

Watch below: