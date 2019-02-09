Tiny’s Winter Carnaval D’Hiver!
11am-2pm
The Township of Tiny’s Winter Carnival is the “must-experience” winter event in the area!
What can you expect at this years event:
• Pancake Lunch (Noon-1pm) Generously donated by ELM Catering
• Elmvale Skating Club Performance at 11:30am
• Snow Valley Tubing Slide
• All Sports All People Sledge Hockey Demonstration
• Bannock Bread by the Fire with Wye Marsh
• Snow Taffy, Hot Chocolate & Apple Cider
• Children’s Activities with Midland Public Library
• Snowshoes, Fat Tire Bikes & Skates FREE to use
• Lions Club Mini Stick Stadium
• Live Music from KICX 106 & The Dock
• Family Skate with Hot Chocolate
• Fire Truck & Hovercraft Display
• Birch Farms Buttertarts
• Minute to Win it Challenge with LA Cafe
• Snowball Target Challenge with SSEA
• Marshmallows, spider dogs and sing-a-longs by the bonfire with Festival du Loup
• Top Shot Hockey Simulator
• Snow Soccer with Tiny’s Youth Council
….and much more!
For more information or for sponsorship and volunteer opportunities contact Maggie at moff@tiny.ca or 705-526-4204 ext. 271.