Tire Theft May Be Connected To Similar Crime Last Week

South Simcoe Police are looking for a pretty tired thief. They say someone sneaked on to the Audi dealership lot on Doral Drive sometime overnight Monday, and stole four tires and rims from a vehicle. To do that, the perp allegedly smashed a few high end vehicle windows to find the lug nut needed to take the wheels off. This mirrors a theft of van tires last week, from the dealership next door, and police suspect the two thefts may be connected. In both cases, police say it’d take long enough to take these tires off that someone had to see something. Give the cops a call if that’s you.