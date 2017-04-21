Listen Live

Tires and Rims Swiped From Barrie Storage Container

Police Looking For Information After Overnight Theft

By News

A set of tires and rims are gone, after a B&E in Barrie. Investigators think it happened sometime overnight to Thursday morning, at an address on Tiffin Street. Someone got into a locked storage container at the back of the property and removed the set of tires and rims, while it’s believed the perp took off in a vehicle, not on foot. Anyone with information can contact Barrie Police Constable He at (705)725-7025, ext. 2667, or via email at khe@barriepolice.ca. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Related posts

Project Raphael Nets Over 100 Child Prostitution Arrests

DUI Arrest In Bradford Man’s Driveway

No One Hurt Following Clearview Garage Fire

UPDATE: Arson Charge After Fire At Alliston WalMart

Beer In The Front Seat Cupholder

OPP Giving Folks A Glimpse Of Police Life With Virtual Ride Along

Ontario Introduces Plan Aimed At More Affordable Home Ownership

Tottenham Schools Searched As a Precaution

Police Looking For Hungry Suspect After Two Barrie Break and Enters