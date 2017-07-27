Listen Live

Titanic Cast Reunites to Save The Icebergs

Zane, Winslet and DiCaprio came together in St. Tropez

By ICYMI, Kool Celebrities

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation hosted their 4th annual St. Tropez auction gala and two familiar faces came together to support Leo.

Billy Zane, who played Cal Hockley in the 1997 James Cameron film, shared this photo on Twitter posing with his castmates from the film: Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Also at the event were Madonna, Lenny Kravitz and Sean Penn. The gala’s proceeds will support climate change initiatives.

This will not be the last time that Kate and Leo connect – the big auction prize at the event was an intimate dinner with Winslet and DiCaprio.

CC image courtesy of Informador Digital via Flickr

