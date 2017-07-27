Titanic Cast Reunites to Save The Icebergs

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation hosted their 4th annual St. Tropez auction gala and two familiar faces came together to support Leo.

Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure..

@katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn pic.twitter.com/jWmzzhDeXK — Billy Zane (@BillyZane) July 26, 2017

Billy Zane, who played Cal Hockley in the 1997 James Cameron film, shared this photo on Twitter posing with his castmates from the film: Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Also at the event were Madonna, Lenny Kravitz and Sean Penn. The gala’s proceeds will support climate change initiatives.

This will not be the last time that Kate and Leo connect – the big auction prize at the event was an intimate dinner with Winslet and DiCaprio.

CC image courtesy of Informador Digital via Flickr