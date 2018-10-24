Titanic II To Set Sail in 2022

It was over 106 years ago, that the “Unsinkable” ship took its maiden voyage and never reached its destination. On April 12, 1912, the RMS Titanic hit an iceberg about 600km off the coast Newfoundland and sank, with over 1500 lives lost.

Many of us fell in love with the tragic tale of the RMS Titanic in 1997 when James Cameron’s beautiful and epic (it spanned TWO VHS tapes!) film hit the big screen.

Well, now we can make those dreams a reality with an “authentic Titanic experience” aboard an exact replica.

Titanic II

Titanic II is a project by Australian mining tycoon Clive Palmer. Shipping company Blue Star Line has announced its plans to have the Titanic II completed and sailing within the next four years (by 2022). The replica will carry over 2,400 passengers and about 500 crew members. This time, they’ll have enough life boats for everyone as well as modern radar and navigation. It will eventually sail the same route that was scheduled for RMS Titanic’s maiden voyage.

The RMS Titanic was built in Belfast Ireland by Harland and Wolff. They had to demolish 3 existing slipways and build two new ones to build Titanic and her sister ship. At the time, the Titanic was the biggest ship ever built.

It seems that the new ship, Titanic II, will be built in China and the maiden voyage will be from the shipyard to Singapore then to Dubai and finally, from Dubai to Singhampton. (Source)

Tickets

I cannot find any information on how much tickets will cost on Titanic II, but you will be able to buy 1st, 2nd, or 3rd -class accommodations. I hope the experience will include an Irish dance party in 3rd class (because I bet I won’t be able to afford 1st class!)

Tickets in 1912 cost as follows (US Dollars):

1st Class, 3-room suite – $4350 in 1912 dollars which would be almost $111 000 in 2018.

1st Class, berth – $450 in 1912, which would be the equivalent of about $3825 today.

2nd Class – $60 in 1912, about $1530, today.

3rd Class – $15- $30, about $383 -$1020 today.

(Source for 1912 prices, source for conversion)

You can contact Blue Star Lines at info@bluestarline.com.au