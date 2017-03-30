Listen Live

TLC’S ‘Trading Spaces’ Is Coming Back To TV

Interior Design Show Back After 10 Years

By Host Blogs, ICYMI, Kool Headlines

After ten years of being off air, TLC has officially announced that ‘Trading Spaces’ is coming back to TV!

The home renovation show aired from 2000-2008, transforming hundreds of rooms for the better or, in some cases, for the worse depending on who you asked.

Neighbours had to literally “trade spaces”, and they would work with designers to completely change a room in each others houses, and then they would be surprised with the big reveal of their own room at the end of the show.

Still no word yet if original host Paige Davis is going to be hosting the revamp though, and it seems like she doesn’t know either.

The new season of ‘Trading Spaces’ is slated to air sometime in 2018.

 

(Image Source: TLC, Video Courtesy of TLC & wakeupscreaming/YouTube)

Related posts

WATCH: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer

WATCH: (or DON’T WATCH) Stephen King’s ‘IT’ Teaser Trailer

WayHome Adds New Artists to the Lineup

Page’s 5: Reasons Why ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Is Doing So Well At The Box Office

WATCH: A Young Captain Jack Sparrow

WATCH: Sia On Sesame Street

WATCH: Love Actually 10-minute short film trailer – Red Nose, Actually

WATCH: Hilarious Safe Sex For Seniors Rap

Harry Potter Escape Room Opening In Oshawa