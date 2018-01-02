Today Is National Baby Making Day!

Trying to get pregnant? No need to stick your legs in the air immediately after- just grab yourself a large size McDonald’s fries…

According to channelmum.com women are eating Micky D’s fries right after to increase their chances of conception. Apparently, there is something in the salt that can help fertilization. There’s no evidence to suggest that eating McDonald’s fries after sex would help you get pregnant, as is the case with most old wives’ tales and fertility ‘hacks’. But if women are using this as an excuse to have a delicious post-sex snack, we’re all for it.

There are tricks are that you can try on this National Baby-Making Day. Some moms have tried these myths…

Wear socks during sex and for the week after to keep your feet warm (10%)

Eat McDonald’s fries immediately after sex (3%)

Eat dark chocolate every day (37%)

Avoid having an orgasm for a week after sex (6%)

Use reverse psychology and tell yourself you don’t want a baby, then have a wild night out and forget about ‘trying’ (39%)

Eat pineapples and drink pineapple juice (32%)

Wear green and use green bedsheets (5%)

Pierce your nose on the left side (0.5%)

Don’t just put your legs in the air but ‘bicycle’ them for at least three minutes (58%)

Sleep in total darkness. Switch off your phones, devices and wifi (15%)

Do ‘dry January’ and stop drinking for a month (7%)

And for the men – wear frozen underwear. (1%)