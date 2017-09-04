Today’s Weather – Monday

Today Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning early this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight Showers ending this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 then light near midnight. Low 12.

Tue A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Wed A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Thu A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Fri A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Sat Sunny. High 19.