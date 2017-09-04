Today’s Weather – Monday

|Today
|Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning early this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Showers ending this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 then light near midnight. Low 12.
|Tue
|A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.
|
|
|Wed
|A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.
|
|
|Thu
|A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.
|
|
|Fri
|A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.
|
|
|Sat
|Sunny. High 19.
|
|
|Sun
|Sunny. High 21.