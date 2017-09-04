Listen Live

Today’s Weather – Monday

And extended forecast

By News
Today Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning early this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight Showers ending this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 then light near midnight. Low 12.
Tue A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.
Wed A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.
Thu A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.
Fri A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.
Sat Sunny. High 19.
Sun Sunny. High 21.

