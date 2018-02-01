Listen Live

Toilet Tissue Temper Tantrum

Man Charged After Someone Didn't Spare A Square

By News

Some folks in Barrie might be looking for a new roommate after charges were laid in connection to a dispute… over toilet paper. Barrie Police say it got the call around 10:00 Wednesday night, from a man threatening the dispatcher should the police not show up immediately. Officers were greeted by a very angry man, claiming an argument between roommates just happened. After sussing it out, police say the angry man had repeatedly threatened his roommate over a request to leave toilet paper in the communal bathroom. A 49-year-old faces a charge of Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Harm.

