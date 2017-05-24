Tom Cruise says Top Gun 2 ‘definitely happening’
30 years later, Mavrick still looks the same!
Tom says the long-discussed sequel to “Top Gun” is a sure thing and should start shooting soon.
The original movie from 1986 helped fly Tom to superstar status…And if you need a little more convincing that you will see Tom Cruise in the skies again…
Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the original, had been dropping hints too. He posted a picture of himself and Cruise on Saturday’s 31st anniversary of the original’s release.