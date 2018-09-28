Tom Hanks As Mr Rogers Is What The World Needs Right Now!
It's a beautiful day in the neighbourhood!
In World where people are constantly pointing figures, negative headlines are taking over your social, and the chaos from American Politics- Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers is the greatest thing ever!
Sony Pictures has released the first photo of the actor as Fred Rogers from the upcoming and as-yet-untitled film about the iconic children’s show host.
“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” aired for 31 seasons over multiple decades until coming to an end in 2001. Rogers died in 2003.
Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx
— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018