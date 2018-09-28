Listen Live

Tom Hanks As Mr Rogers Is What The World Needs Right Now!

It's a beautiful day in the neighbourhood!

By Dirt/Divas

In World where people are constantly pointing figures, negative headlines are taking over your social, and the chaos from American Politics- Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers is the greatest thing ever!

Sony Pictures has released the first photo of the actor as Fred Rogers from the upcoming and as-yet-untitled film about the iconic children’s show host.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” aired for 31 seasons over multiple decades until coming to an end in 2001. Rogers died in 2003.

Related posts

Micheal Buble Is Ready To Give Us A New Album!

Oprah Is Headed Back To College!

Is Gwyneth Paltrow Getting Married This Weekend?