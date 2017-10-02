Tom Petty Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

from Variety.com

Tom Petty, whose Florida-bred quintet the Heartbreakers was one of the defining arena-rock acts of the 1970s with hits like “Breakdown,” suffered a heart attack Sunday at his home in Malibu, Calif.

Police responded to his home at 10:50 p.m. Sunday night and he was transferred to UCLA-Santa Monica Medical Center, where he was on life support.

Petty toured all summer across the U.S., with the last date at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 25.