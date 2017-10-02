Listen Live

Tom Petty Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Petty Was Found Unresponsive At His Malibu Home On Sunday

By Kool Headlines

**UPDATE** TMZ is now reporting that the initial report they received saying Tom Petty had been taken off life support was inaccurate. According to their sources, a chaplain was called to Petty’s room on Monday. He is “not expected to live through the day, but he is clinging to life“.

 

According to a report from TMZ, Tom Petty has died after suffering cardiac arrest and being placed on life support.

The report stated that Petty had been critical since Sunday night when EMTs found him at his Malibu home in full cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, where he was put on life support.

After Petty got to the hospital, it was determined that he had no brain activity and a decision was made to remove him from life support.

Petty was 66. He recently wrapped a lengthy tour on Sept. 25 in California.

