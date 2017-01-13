TOO SLEEPY FOR SEX? You’re Not Alone!

There’s a study online that said nearly a quarter of U.S. couples are so sleepy they have lost interest in lovemaking.

We’re so sleepy, we’re having problems in our marriages, we’re making mistakes at work, we’re risking our lives by driving drowsy, and even forgoing sex because we just can’t stay awake.

The National Sleep Foundation found that 75 percent of adults frequently have sleep problems.

The most common sleep problem? Snoring.

More than a third say it causes a problem in the relationship.

31 percent sleep in another room.

23 percent sleep on the couch.

7 percent use ear plugs.