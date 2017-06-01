Listen Live

Tools, Bikes Taken in Tiny Break In

Perps Got in Between Mid April and End of May

By News

A B&E in Tiny Township left a home ransacked. Southern Georgian Bay OPP say someone got into a Needle Road home sometime between mid-April and the end of May. Investigators say the bad guys made off with the following:

  • Iron Horse brand 21 speed black and grey 19 inch mountain bike
  • CCM dual suspension 21 speed mountain bike grey in colour
  • Mastercraft belt sander, blue and grey in colour
  • Power drill steel in colour brand unknown
  • Poulin brand chainsaw green in colour

Anyone with information on this crime should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

