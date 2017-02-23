Listen Live

Top 10 reasons couples fight according to a new eHarmony study

While a lot of us would think that the number 1 thing couples fight about […]

By Kool Mornings

While a lot of us would think that the number 1 thing couples fight about is sex, or lack there of- according to a new study by eHarmony that subject doesn’t show up until later on the list….

How many of these can you relate too?

#1. Not listening (47% of people have found about it)
#2. Insensitivity/saying the wrong thing (34%)
#3. Thoughtlessness (29%)
#4. Money Worries (27%)
#5. Family concerns (22%)
#6. Kids (17%)
#7. Always on technology (13%)
#8. Snoring (13%)
#9. Working hours (10%)
#10. Sex (a lack of) (10%)

Here’s more on the study

Related posts

Every time you eat seafood, you’re probably eating fleece fuzz

Things you learn while on Vacation with your family!

A Surprise Kool FM Match Game Proposal!