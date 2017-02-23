Top 10 reasons couples fight according to a new eHarmony study

While a lot of us would think that the number 1 thing couples fight about is sex, or lack there of- according to a new study by eHarmony that subject doesn’t show up until later on the list….

How many of these can you relate too?

#1. Not listening (47% of people have found about it)

#2. Insensitivity/saying the wrong thing (34%)

#3. Thoughtlessness (29%)

#4. Money Worries (27%)

#5. Family concerns (22%)

#6. Kids (17%)

#7. Always on technology (13%)

#8. Snoring (13%)

#9. Working hours (10%)

#10. Sex (a lack of) (10%)

