Top 10 reasons couples fight according to a new eHarmony study
While a lot of us would think that the number 1 thing couples fight about […]
While a lot of us would think that the number 1 thing couples fight about is sex, or lack there of- according to a new study by eHarmony that subject doesn’t show up until later on the list….
How many of these can you relate too?
#1. Not listening (47% of people have found about it)
#2. Insensitivity/saying the wrong thing (34%)
#3. Thoughtlessness (29%)
#4. Money Worries (27%)
#5. Family concerns (22%)
#6. Kids (17%)
#7. Always on technology (13%)
#8. Snoring (13%)
#9. Working hours (10%)
#10. Sex (a lack of) (10%)