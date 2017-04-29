TOP 20 APRIL 29th & 30th, 2017
Selena Gomez & Scott Helman Debut
#20 Kygo x Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#19 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#18 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down
#17 The Chainsmokers – Paris
#16 John Legend – Love Me Now
#15 Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul – Rockabye
#14 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love
#13 Shawn Mendes – Mercy
#12 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#11 Rihanna – Love On The Brain
#10 Maroon 5 – Cold
#9 ZAYN / Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
#8 Walk Off The Earth – Fire In My Soul
#7 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#6 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#5 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
#4 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#3 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#2 Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm
#1 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
FUTURE HIT: Lady Gaga – The Cure
KOOL CAMEO: Carly Rae Jepsen – Call Me Maybe
