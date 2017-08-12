TOP 20 AUGUST 12th & 13th, 2017
Kool Cameo Artist In Simcoe County This Weekend
#20 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You
#19 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#18 Charlie Puth – Attention
#17 Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
#16 Ria Mae – Bend
#15 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#14 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#13 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish
#12 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
#11 Hedley – Love Again
#10 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#9 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#8 Serena Ryder – Electric Love
#7 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#6 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#5 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#4 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#3 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#2 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
KOOL CAMEO: Keith Urban – Wasted Time
BLAST: Sean Kingston – Beautiful Girls
Listen to the TOP 20 Kool Countdown every Saturday afternoon at 1 and Sunday night at 6.