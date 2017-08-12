TOP 20 AUGUST 12th & 13th, 2017

#20 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You

#19 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#18 Charlie Puth – Attention

#17 Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels

#16 Ria Mae – Bend

#15 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#14 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#13 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish

#12 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

#11 Hedley – Love Again

#10 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

#9 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated

#8 Serena Ryder – Electric Love

#7 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay

#6 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#5 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#4 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

#3 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#2 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

#1 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

KOOL CAMEO: Keith Urban – Wasted Time

BLAST: Sean Kingston – Beautiful Girls

