TOP 20 FEBRUARY 11th & 12th, 2017
We'll Debut Katy Perry's NEW Single
#20 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#19 Shawn Mendes – Mercy
#18 Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better
#17 Sia – The Greatest
#16 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
#15 Virginia To Vegas – Lights Out
#14 ZAYN / Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
#13 Rihanna – Love On The Brrain
#12 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down
#11 Niall Horan – This Town
#10 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love
#9 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
#8 John Legend – Love Me Now
#7 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#6 Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey – Closer
#5 DJ Snake Feat. Justin Bieber – Let Me Love You
#4 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#3 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#2 Maroon 5 – Don’t Wanna Know
#1 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
FUTURE HIT: Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm
KOOL CAMEO: Prince – Purple Rain
