TOP 20 FEBRUARY 18th & 19th, 2017

#20 Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better

#19 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#18 Virginia To Vegas – Lights Out

#17 Sia – The Greatest

#16 Shawn Mendes – Mercy

#15 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy

#14 Rihanna – Love On The Brain

#13 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

#12 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down

#11 Niall Horan – This Town

#10 ZAYN / Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

#9 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love

#8 John Legend – Love Me Now

#7 Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey – Closer

#6 DJ Snake Feat. Justin Bieber – Let Me Love You

#5 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

#4 Adele – Water Under The Bridge

#3 Maroon 5 – Don’t Wanna Know

#2 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

#1 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

BLAST: Bon Jovi – Who Says You Can’t Go Home

KOOL CAMEO: Imagine Dragons – Radioactive

