TOP 20 FEBRUARY 18th & 19th, 2017
Can Alessia Cara Hang On To #1 For A Third Week?
#20 Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better
#19 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#18 Virginia To Vegas – Lights Out
#17 Sia – The Greatest
#16 Shawn Mendes – Mercy
#15 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
#14 Rihanna – Love On The Brain
#13 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
#12 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down
#11 Niall Horan – This Town
#10 ZAYN / Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
#9 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love
#8 John Legend – Love Me Now
#7 Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey – Closer
#6 DJ Snake Feat. Justin Bieber – Let Me Love You
#5 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#4 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#3 Maroon 5 – Don’t Wanna Know
#2 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#1 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
BLAST: Bon Jovi – Who Says You Can’t Go Home
KOOL CAMEO: Imagine Dragons – Radioactive
