TOP 20 FEBRUARY 25th & 26th, 2017

#20 Sia – The Greatest

#19 Virginia To Vegas – Lights Out

#18 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy

#17 Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm

#16 Shawn Mendes – Mercy

#15 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

#14 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#13 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love

#12 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down

#11 John Legend – Love Me Now

#10 Rihanna – Love On The Brain

#9 Niall Horan – This Town

#8 ZAYN / Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

#7 DJ Snake Feat. Justin Bieber – Let Me Love You

#6 Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey – Closer

#5 Adele – Water Under The Bridge

#4 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

#3 Maroon 5 – Don’t Wanna Know

#2 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

#1 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

KOOL CAMEO: N Sync – Tearin’ Up My Heart

FUTURE HIT: Jonathan Roy – Good Things

