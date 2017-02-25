TOP 20 FEBRUARY 25th & 26th, 2017
Katy Perry's New One Joins The Countdown & Does Alessia Cara Make It 4 Weeks At #1?
#20 Sia – The Greatest
#19 Virginia To Vegas – Lights Out
#18 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
#17 Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm
#16 Shawn Mendes – Mercy
#15 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
#14 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#13 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love
#12 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down
#11 John Legend – Love Me Now
#10 Rihanna – Love On The Brain
#9 Niall Horan – This Town
#8 ZAYN / Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
#7 DJ Snake Feat. Justin Bieber – Let Me Love You
#6 Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey – Closer
#5 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#4 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#3 Maroon 5 – Don’t Wanna Know
#2 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#1 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
KOOL CAMEO: N Sync – Tearin’ Up My Heart
FUTURE HIT: Jonathan Roy – Good Things
