Top 20 February 3rd & 4th, 2018
A Kool Cameo In Memory of Another Young Actor Lost This Week
#20 Bruno Mars – Finesse
#19 Taylor Swift – Ready For It
#18 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#17 Justin Timberlake – Filthy
#16 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#15 Selena Gomez & Marshmello – Wolves
#14 Ria Mae – Bend
#13 Halsey – Bad At Love
#12 P!nk – What About Us
#11 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
#10 P!nk – Beautiful Trauma
#9 Charlie Puth – How Long
#8 Hedley – Better Days
#7 Scott Helman – PDA
#6 Felix Cartal – Get What You Give
#5 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
#4 Maroon 5 & SZA – What Lovers Do
#3 Imagine Dragons – Thunder
#2 Camila Cabello – Havana
#1 Ed Sheeran – Perfect
Kool Cameo: Journey – Don’t Stop Believin’
Future Hit: Tyler Shaw – Cautious
Listen to the TOP 20 Kool Countdown every Saturday afternoon at 1 and Sunday night at 6.