Listen Live

Top 20 February 3rd & 4th, 2018

A Kool Cameo In Memory of Another Young Actor Lost This Week

By Music, Top 20

#20 Bruno Mars – Finesse

 #19 Taylor Swift – Ready For It

 #18 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

 #17 Justin Timberlake – Filthy

 #16 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

 #15 Selena Gomez & Marshmello – Wolves

 #14 Ria Mae – Bend

 #13 Halsey – Bad At Love

 #12 P!nk – What About Us

 #11 Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

 #10 P!nk – Beautiful Trauma

 #9 Charlie Puth – How Long

 #8 Hedley – Better Days

 #7 Scott Helman – PDA

 #6 Felix Cartal – Get What You Give

 #5 Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

 #4 Maroon 5 & SZA – What Lovers Do

 #3 Imagine Dragons – Thunder

 #2 Camila Cabello – Havana

 #1 Ed Sheeran – Perfect

 

Kool Cameo: Journey – Don’t Stop Believin’

Future Hit: Tyler Shaw – Cautious

 

Listen to the TOP 20 Kool Countdown every Saturday afternoon at 1 and Sunday night at 6.

Related posts

Watch: Another New Music Video From Justin Timberlake

New Music Showdown- February 1st, 2018

New Music Showdown- January 31st, 2018

Watch: Pink Releases New Video For “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken”

6 Iconic Grammy Performances

January 27th and 28th, 2018

Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton Collaboration Is Here

January 20th and 21st, 2017

January 13th and 14th, 2018