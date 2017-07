Top 20 for July 1 and 2, 2017

#20 Spirit Of The West – Home For A Rest

#19 Drake – Hold On, We’re Going Home

#18 Great Big Sea – When I’m Up (I Can’t Get Down)

#17 The Trews – Highway Of Heroes

#16 Serena Ryder – Stompa

#15 Nickelback – How You Remind Me

#14 Magic! – Rude

#13 Michael Buble – Haven’t Met You Yet

#12 The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face

#11 Barenaked Ladies – If I Had $1,000,000

#10 Sarah McLachlan – I Will Remember You

#9 Avril Lavigne – Complicated

#8 Nelly Furtado – I’m Like A Bird

#7 The Tragically Hip – New Orleans Is Sinking

#6 Maestro Fresh Wes – Backbone Slide

#5 Alanis Morissette – You Oughta Know

#4 Tom Cochrane – Life Is A Highway

#3 Justin Bieber – Sorry

#2 Shania Twain – Man! I Feel Like A Woman

#1 Bryan Adams – Summer of ‘69

FUTURE HIT: Hedley – Love Again