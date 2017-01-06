Listen Live

TOP 20 JANUARY 7TH & 8TH, 2017

Debut From The Weeknd & Did Bruno Mars Hang On To #1?

#20 Niall Horan – This Town

#19 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

#18 Rihanna – Love On The Brain

#17 Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

#16 Coleman Hell – Fireproof

#15 Sia – The Greatest

#14 Major Lazer Feat. Justin Bieber – Cold Water

#13 Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling!

#12 John Legend – Love Me Now

#11 Sia – Cheap Thrills

#10 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love

#9 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down (CANCON)

#8 Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better (CANCON)

#7 Adele – Water Under The Bridge

#6 DJ Snake Feat. Justin Bieber – Let Me Love You

#5 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

#4 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy

#3 Maroon 5 – Don’t Wanna Know

#2 Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey – Closer

#1 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

BLAST: Beyonce – Irreplaceable

KOOL CAMEO: Mariah Carey – We Belong Together

 

