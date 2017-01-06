TOP 20 JANUARY 7TH & 8TH, 2017
Debut From The Weeknd & Did Bruno Mars Hang On To #1?
#20 Niall Horan – This Town
#19 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#18 Rihanna – Love On The Brain
#17 Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
#16 Coleman Hell – Fireproof
#15 Sia – The Greatest
#14 Major Lazer Feat. Justin Bieber – Cold Water
#13 Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling!
#12 John Legend – Love Me Now
#11 Sia – Cheap Thrills
#10 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love
#9 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down (CANCON)
#8 Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better (CANCON)
#7 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#6 DJ Snake Feat. Justin Bieber – Let Me Love You
#5 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
#4 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
#3 Maroon 5 – Don’t Wanna Know
#2 Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey – Closer
#1 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
BLAST: Beyonce – Irreplaceable
KOOL CAMEO: Mariah Carey – We Belong Together
Listen to the TOP 20 Kool Countdown every Saturday afternoon at 1, and Sundays at 6pm.