TOP 20 JULY 8th & 9th, 2017
Our BLAST Is 10 Years Old This Month & Did The Chainsmokers Hang On To #1 For A 5th Week?
#20 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#19 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
#18 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#17 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish
#16 Miley Cyrus – Malibu
#15 Hedley – Love Again
#14 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#13 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#12 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#11 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#10 Serena Ryder – Electric Love
#9 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#8 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
#7 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#6 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#5 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#4 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#3 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#2 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#1 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
KOOL CAMEO: James Blunt – You’re Beautiful
BLAST: Rihanna – Umbrella
Listen to the TOP 20 Kool Countdown every Saturday afternoon at 1 and Sunday night at 6.