TOP 20 JULY 8th & 9th, 2017

Our BLAST Is 10 Years Old This Month & Did The Chainsmokers Hang On To #1 For A 5th Week?

#20 Adele – Water Under The Bridge

#19 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

#18 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#17 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish

#16 Miley Cyrus – Malibu

#15 Hedley – Love Again

#14 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#13 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

#12 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay

#11 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#10 Serena Ryder – Electric Love

#9 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#8 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

#7 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#6 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#5 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated

#4 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

#3 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

#2 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

#1 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

KOOL CAMEO: James Blunt – You’re Beautiful

BLAST: Rihanna – Umbrella

 

