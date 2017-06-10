Top 20 KOOL Countdown June 10 and 11, 2017

#20 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

#19 Shawn Mendes – Mercy

#18 Miley Cyrus – Malibu

#17 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#16 Adele – Water Under The Bridge

#15 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay

#14 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#13 Maroon 5 – Cold

#12 Serena Ryder – Electric Love

#11 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

#10 Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

#9 Walk Off The Earth – Fire In My Soul

#8 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated

#7 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

#6 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

#5 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

#4 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#3 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#2 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

#1 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This (2nd week at #1)

BLAST From the PAST: Ashanti – Foolish (Lisa’s prom song from 2002! Find out your prom song at http://1075koolfm.com/its-prom-time/ )

KOOL CAMEO: Ariana Grande – One Last Time