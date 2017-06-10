Top 20 KOOL Countdown June 10 and 11, 2017
Featuring Lisa's Prom song from 2002!
#20 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#19 Shawn Mendes – Mercy
#18 Miley Cyrus – Malibu
#17 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#16 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#15 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#14 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#13 Maroon 5 – Cold
#12 Serena Ryder – Electric Love
#11 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
#10 Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
#9 Walk Off The Earth – Fire In My Soul
#8 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#7 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
#6 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#5 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#4 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#3 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#2 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#1 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This (2nd week at #1)
BLAST From the PAST: Ashanti – Foolish (Lisa’s prom song from 2002! Find out your prom song at http://1075koolfm.com/its-prom-time/ )
KOOL CAMEO: Ariana Grande – One Last Time