Top 20 KOOL Countdown June 17 and 18, 2017
#20 Lady Gaga – The Cure #19 Adele – Water Under The Bridge #18 Maroon […]
#20 Lady Gaga – The Cure
#19 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#18 Maroon 5 – Cold
#17 Walk Off The Earth – Fire In My Soul
#16 Miley Cyrus – Malibu
#15 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
#14 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
#13 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#12 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#11 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#10 Serena Ryder – Electric Love
#9 Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
#8 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#7 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#6 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
#5 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#4 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#3 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#2 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#1 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
KOOL CAMEO: John Mayer – Daughters
FUTURE HIT: Sam Hunt – Body Like A Back Road