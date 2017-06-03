Listen Live

Top 20 KOOL Countdown June 3 and 4, 2017

Ed Sheeran finally falls from the #1 spot and Alanis Morissette is making a musical!

By Top 20

#20 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay

#19 Miley Cyrus – Malibu

#18 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#17 Lady Gaga – The Cure

#16 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#15 Shawn Mendes – Mercy

#14 Adele – Water Under The Bridge

#13 Serena Ryder – Electric Love

#12 Maroon 5 – Cold

#11 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

#10 Scott Helman – Complicated

#9 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

#8 Walk Off The Earth – Fire In My Soul

#7 Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

#6 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

#5 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

#4 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#3 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#2 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

#1 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

FUTURE HIT: Selena Gomez – Bad Liar

KOOL CAMEO: Alanis Morissette – You Oughta Know

Alanis Morissette is making a musical out of her iconic album “Jagged Little Pill.” It’ll premiere in May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass.

