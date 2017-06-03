Top 20 KOOL Countdown June 3 and 4, 2017
Ed Sheeran finally falls from the #1 spot and Alanis Morissette is making a musical!
#20 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#19 Miley Cyrus – Malibu
#18 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#17 Lady Gaga – The Cure
#16 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#15 Shawn Mendes – Mercy
#14 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#13 Serena Ryder – Electric Love
#12 Maroon 5 – Cold
#11 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
#10 Scott Helman – Complicated
#9 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
#8 Walk Off The Earth – Fire In My Soul
#7 Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
#6 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#5 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#4 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#3 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#2 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#1 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
FUTURE HIT: Selena Gomez – Bad Liar
KOOL CAMEO: Alanis Morissette – You Oughta Know
Alanis Morissette is making a musical out of her iconic album “Jagged Little Pill.” It’ll premiere in May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass.