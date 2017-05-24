Top 20 KOOL Countdown May 20 and 21, 2017

#20 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love

#19 Rihanna – Love On The Brain

#18 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down

#17 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

#16 Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul – Rockabye

#15 Shawn Mendes – Mercy

#14 ZAYN / Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

#13 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated

#12 Kygo x Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

#11 Katy Perry Feat. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

#10 Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

#9 Adele – Water Under The Bridge

#8 Maroon 5 – Cold

#7 Walk Off The Earth – Fire In My Soul

#6 Alessia Cara – Scar To Your Beautiful

#5 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#4 The Chainsmokers Feat. Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#3 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

#2 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#1 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

KOOL CAMEO: Katrina & the Waves – Walking On Sunshine

FUTURE HIT: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito