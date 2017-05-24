Top 20 KOOL Countdown May 20 and 21, 2017
Hedley's back on this week, and will Ed Sheeran make it 12 weeks in a row at #1?
#20 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love
#19 Rihanna – Love On The Brain
#18 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down
#17 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
#16 Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul – Rockabye
#15 Shawn Mendes – Mercy
#14 ZAYN / Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
#13 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#12 Kygo x Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#11 Katy Perry Feat. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm
#10 Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
#9 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#8 Maroon 5 – Cold
#7 Walk Off The Earth – Fire In My Soul
#6 Alessia Cara – Scar To Your Beautiful
#5 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#4 The Chainsmokers Feat. Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#3 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#2 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#1 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
KOOL CAMEO: Katrina & the Waves – Walking On Sunshine
FUTURE HIT: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito