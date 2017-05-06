TOP 20 MAY 6th & 7th, 2017

#20 The Chainsmokers – Paris

#19 Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

#18 Kygo x Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

#17 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down

#16 Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul – Rockabye

#15 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love

#14 Rihanna – Love On The Brain

#13 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated

#12 Shawn Mendes – Mercy

#11 ZAYN / Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

#10 Maroon 5 – Cold

#9 Adele – Water Under The Bridge

#8 Walk Off The Earth – Fire In My Soul

#7 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#6 The Chainsmokers Feat. Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#5 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

#4 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

#3 Katy Perry Feat. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

#2 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#1 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

KOOL CAMEO: Martin Solveig & Dragonette – Hello

FUTURE HIT: Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay

