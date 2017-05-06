TOP 20 MAY 6th & 7th, 2017
Harry Styles' Debut Solo Single Makes The Countdown
#20 The Chainsmokers – Paris
#19 Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
#18 Kygo x Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#17 Hedley – Can’t Slow Down
#16 Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul – Rockabye
#15 Marianas Trench – Who Do You Love
#14 Rihanna – Love On The Brain
#13 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#12 Shawn Mendes – Mercy
#11 ZAYN / Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
#10 Maroon 5 – Cold
#9 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#8 Walk Off The Earth – Fire In My Soul
#7 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#6 The Chainsmokers Feat. Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#5 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
#4 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#3 Katy Perry Feat. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm
#2 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#1 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
KOOL CAMEO: Martin Solveig & Dragonette – Hello
FUTURE HIT: Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
Listen to the TOP 20 Kool Countdown every Saturday afternoon at 1 and Sunday night at 6.