Top 5 Canada Day Weekend Attracions

CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #1

Promenade Days Street Festival – Downtown Barrie – June 30th to July 2nd

Barrie’s Dunlop Street is closed off to vehicle traffic allowing thousands of people to walk the street.

Bring your skates for the Canada Day Classic on a full sheet of synthetic ice

Canada Day Fireworks spectacular over Kempenfelt Bay

Vendors

Non-stop live music

Barrie Wrestling shows

Street performers

Ax throwing

Giant midway

CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #2

Barrie & Orillia Splash On Water Park – Centennial Beach, Barrie – Moose Beach, Orillia

It’s 13,000 Sq-ft inflatable water park that provides a way to cool off during this heat wave.

Barrie re-opens June 29th – Orillia’s Grand Opening is Saturday June 30th

CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #3

Wakeboard Cable Park and Urban Slide – Horseshoe Resort

Two brand new attractions officially opening Saturday, June 30th at Horseshoe.

The cable park featured on the new Lake Horseshoe provides you with a boat-free chance to catch big air and work on your board skill. Horseshoe will also host a Canada Day fireworks display Sunday night!

The Urban Slide is a 1,000ft long slip n’ slide positioned down a ski slope.

CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #4

Two-Day Canada Day Celebration, Orillia – June 30th & July 1st – Couchiching Beach Park

Featuring:

Kids Fun Zone

Food & craft beer vendors

Live music

Canada Day Parade

Orillia’s Got Talent Show

Canada Day Fireworks display over the Lake

CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #5

June 30th – Shawn Desman & July 1st – Canada Day Celebration

Canada Day Celebrations in Wasaga Beach will be happening at Playland Park Square.

Featuring: