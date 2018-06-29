Listen Live

Top 5 Canada Day Weekend Attracions

The largest Street Festival, Urban Slip N' Slide, Inflatable Water Park & more...

By Darryl on the Drive

CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #1

Promenade Days Street Festival – Downtown Barrie – June 30th to July 2nd

Barrie's largest and longest running street festival is back June 30th – July 2nd in #downtownbarrie! #PromenadeDays is…

Posted by Tourism Barrie on Monday, June 25, 2018

Barrie’s Dunlop Street is closed off to vehicle traffic allowing thousands of people to walk the street.

  • Bring your skates for the Canada Day Classic on a full sheet of synthetic ice
  • Canada Day Fireworks spectacular over Kempenfelt Bay
  • Vendors
  • Non-stop live music
  • Barrie Wrestling shows
  • Street performers
  • Ax throwing
  • Giant midway

CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #2

Barrie & Orillia Splash On Water Park – Centennial Beach, Barrie – Moose Beach, Orillia

It’s 13,000 Sq-ft inflatable water park that provides a way to cool off during this heat wave.

Barrie re-opens June 29th – Orillia’s Grand Opening is Saturday June 30th

CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #3

Wakeboard Cable Park and Urban Slide – Horseshoe Resort

Two brand new attractions officially opening Saturday, June 30th at Horseshoe.

The cable park featured on the new Lake Horseshoe provides you with a boat-free chance to catch big air and work on your board skill. Horseshoe will also host a Canada Day fireworks display Sunday night!

The Urban Slide is a 1,000ft long slip n’ slide positioned down a ski slope.

The Urban Slide has arrived 🙌🏻 Opening soon!

Posted by Horseshoe Resort on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #4

Two-Day Canada Day Celebration, Orillia – June 30th & July 1st – Couchiching Beach Park

Featuring:

  • Kids Fun Zone
  • Food & craft beer vendors
  • Live music
  • Canada Day Parade
  • Orillia’s Got Talent Show
  • Canada Day Fireworks display over the Lake

CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #5

June 30th – Shawn Desman & July 1st – Canada Day Celebration

Canada Day Celebrations in Wasaga Beach will be happening at Playland Park Square.

Featuring:

  • Circus entertainers
  • Classic Cars
  • Kids fun zone
  • Live music including a tribute to the Tragically Hip
  • Fireworks display at 10pm

 

 

