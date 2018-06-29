Top 5 Canada Day Weekend Attracions
The largest Street Festival, Urban Slip N' Slide, Inflatable Water Park & more...
CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #1
Promenade Days Street Festival – Downtown Barrie – June 30th to July 2nd
Barrie's largest and longest running street festival is back June 30th – July 2nd in #downtownbarrie! #PromenadeDays is…
Posted by Tourism Barrie on Monday, June 25, 2018
Barrie’s Dunlop Street is closed off to vehicle traffic allowing thousands of people to walk the street.
- Bring your skates for the Canada Day Classic on a full sheet of synthetic ice
- Canada Day Fireworks spectacular over Kempenfelt Bay
- Vendors
- Non-stop live music
- Barrie Wrestling shows
- Street performers
- Ax throwing
- Giant midway
CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #2
Barrie & Orillia Splash On Water Park – Centennial Beach, Barrie – Moose Beach, Orillia
It’s 13,000 Sq-ft inflatable water park that provides a way to cool off during this heat wave.
Barrie re-opens June 29th – Orillia’s Grand Opening is Saturday June 30th
CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #3
Wakeboard Cable Park and Urban Slide – Horseshoe Resort
Two brand new attractions officially opening Saturday, June 30th at Horseshoe.
The cable park featured on the new Lake Horseshoe provides you with a boat-free chance to catch big air and work on your board skill. Horseshoe will also host a Canada Day fireworks display Sunday night!
The Urban Slide is a 1,000ft long slip n’ slide positioned down a ski slope.
The Urban Slide has arrived 🙌🏻 Opening soon!
Posted by Horseshoe Resort on Tuesday, June 19, 2018
CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #4
Two-Day Canada Day Celebration, Orillia – June 30th & July 1st – Couchiching Beach Park
Featuring:
- Kids Fun Zone
- Food & craft beer vendors
- Live music
- Canada Day Parade
- Orillia’s Got Talent Show
- Canada Day Fireworks display over the Lake
CANADA DAY WEEKEND ATTRACTION #5
June 30th – Shawn Desman & July 1st – Canada Day Celebration
Canada Day Celebrations in Wasaga Beach will be happening at Playland Park Square.
Featuring:
- Circus entertainers
- Classic Cars
- Kids fun zone
- Live music including a tribute to the Tragically Hip
- Fireworks display at 10pm