Top 5: Kid-Friendly St. Paddy’s Activities

**Warning** They're quick, easy AND slightly messy...

By Darryl on the Drive

  • St. Paddy’s Day Headband  

Quick & easy giving the kids something to wear — Instructions here

Material needed:

  1. Green felt  
  2. Headband  
  3. Hot glue gun  
  4. Shamrock template 

  • Paper Plate Leprechaun Craft

Easy & fun craft with the kids — Instructions here

Materials needed:

  1. Paper plate
  2. Scissors & glue
  3. Kids paint OR markers
  4. Construction paper – Green, black & orange

  • Follow The Leprechaun Trail

    (Mom & Dad Can set this up for a fun morning hunt!) — Instructions here

According to Irish folklore, leprechauns sneak into places they don’t belong and leave behind their lucky gold.. This is a perfect set-up for your kids in the morning!

Material needed:

  1. Leprechaun footprint template
  2. Green construction paper
  3. scissors & tape
  4. Green confetti
  5. Gold chocolate coins OR Me Lucky Charms

  • Breakfast! St. Paddy’s Day Pancakes

You knew food would be involved, be sure to add me Lucky Charms on top! — Directions here

  • St. Patrick’s Day Coin Dig

Why? Because kids LOVE to make a mess and it’s easy to do/clean! – Instructions here

What you need:

  1. Shaving Cream
  2. Food coloring
  3. Gold coins (You know they’ll want the chocolate ones)
  4. Clear bowl
  5. LOTS of paper towel

 

 

