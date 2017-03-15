Top 5: Kid-Friendly St. Paddy’s Activities
**Warning** They're quick, easy AND slightly messy...
-
St. Paddy’s Day Headband
Quick & easy giving the kids something to wear — Instructions here
Material needed:
- Green felt
- Headband
- Hot glue gun
- Shamrock template
-
Paper Plate Leprechaun Craft
Easy & fun craft with the kids — Instructions here
Materials needed:
- Paper plate
- Scissors & glue
- Kids paint OR markers
- Construction paper – Green, black & orange
-
Follow The Leprechaun Trail
(Mom & Dad Can set this up for a fun morning hunt!) — Instructions here
According to Irish folklore, leprechauns sneak into places they don’t belong and leave behind their lucky gold.. This is a perfect set-up for your kids in the morning!
Material needed:
- Leprechaun footprint template
- Green construction paper
- scissors & tape
- Green confetti
- Gold chocolate coins OR Me Lucky Charms
-
Breakfast! St. Paddy’s Day Pancakes
You knew food would be involved, be sure to add me Lucky Charms on top! — Directions here
-
St. Patrick’s Day Coin Dig
Why? Because kids LOVE to make a mess and it’s easy to do/clean! – Instructions here
What you need:
- Shaving Cream
- Food coloring
- Gold coins (You know they’ll want the chocolate ones)
- Clear bowl
- LOTS of paper towel