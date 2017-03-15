Top 5: Kid-Friendly St. Paddy’s Activities

St. Paddy’s Day Headband

Quick & easy giving the kids something to wear — Instructions here

Material needed:

Green felt Headband Hot glue gun Shamrock template

Paper Plate Leprechaun Craft

Easy & fun craft with the kids — Instructions here

Materials needed:

Paper plate Scissors & glue Kids paint OR markers Construction paper – Green, black & orange

Follow The Leprechaun Trail (Mom & Dad Can set this up for a fun morning hunt!) — Instructions here

According to Irish folklore, leprechauns sneak into places they don’t belong and leave behind their lucky gold.. This is a perfect set-up for your kids in the morning!

Material needed:

Leprechaun footprint template Green construction paper scissors & tape Green confetti Gold chocolate coins OR Me Lucky Charms

Breakfast! St. Paddy’s Day Pancakes

You knew food would be involved, be sure to add me Lucky Charms on top! — Directions here

St. Patrick’s Day Coin Dig

Why? Because kids LOVE to make a mess and it’s easy to do/clean! – Instructions here

What you need: