Top European Soccer Club Signs Canadian Phenom

If you are not a die-hard footy fan you likely have no idea who Alphonso Davies is. That may soon change. According to multiple reports that surfaced first early Saturday, the 17-year-old Canadian is about to sign with a top club in the world, Bayern Munich.

According to TSN’s Kristian Jack, Davies will join Bayern Munich in a deal worth as much as $20 million but he is expected to remain with the Whitecaps until the end of the 2018 MLS season. It’s described as a record-setting transfer deal for Major League Soccer. If you ask who Canada’s next big player is or who is out best current player, the answer would be the same. Davies, already an MLS all-star, has been capped six times by the national team.