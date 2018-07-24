Top European Soccer Club Signs Canadian Phenom
Canada's best soccer talent to sign with Bayern Munich
According to TSN’s Kristian Jack, Davies will join Bayern Munich in a deal worth as much as $20 million but he is expected to remain with the Whitecaps until the end of the 2018 MLS season. It’s described as a record-setting transfer deal for Major League Soccer. If you ask who Canada’s next big player is or who is out best current player, the answer would be the same. Davies, already an MLS all-star, has been capped six times by the national team.
Davies isn’t the first Canadian phenom to head to Bayern Munich. Back in 1997 Bayern signed 16-year-old Calgary native Owen Hargreaves who went on to win five Bundesliga league championships and two Champions League titles, one with Bayern and the other with Manchester United.