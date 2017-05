Environment Canada says 99mm of rain has fallen on the Barrie area this month (unofficially) The norm is about 81mm…

Signs it’s been raining too much…

1.You see a guy taking his goldfish for a walk

2. On your way to work, you’re passed by a jet ski

3. Next door neighbor keeps you up all night, working on his ark

4. Your front lawn is making a gargling sound

5. The early bird uses a straw to get his worm