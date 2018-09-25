Top Local Apple Orchards
Last call for Apple picking season...
Delicious apple season is coming to a close as pumpkins take the spotlight.
One thing we can all agree on is homemade apple pie is among the greatest desert of all time!
Also, if you need fall family photos nothing beats an apple orchard.
Avalon Orchards
- 3150 5th Line, Innisfil
View this post on Instagram
I am not ready for the weekend to be over, such beautiful weather— I love being surrounded by nature 🍂🍎
- Avalon Orchards will wrap up apple picking season this week
Barrie Hill Farms
- 2935 Barrie Hill Rd, Springwater
- How do you pick the perfect apple?
Carpe Diem Orchard
- 7315 Yonge St, Innisfil