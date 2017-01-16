Top Ten Albums From My Teenage Years

Over the weekend my Facebook feed blew up with people’s top ten albums from their teenage years… I couldn’t resist adding my two cents.

I’ve got to say, it was hard. Like, really hard! Narrowing down your ten favorite albums from your teen years; there’s too many to count, let alone mention just ten. I typed and retyped. I hummed, I hawed. I trimmed and trimmed, then re-added and erased again, until my list became something I thought was a good representation of my youth. Reading back over it now it’s not hard to imagine studded belts, black hair, and the perfect amount of teenage angst.

Here it is:

The Ataris – Blue Skies Broken Hearts

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

Bright Eyes – Lifted

Dashboard Confessional – The Swiss Army Romance

Deftones – White Pony

Blink 182 – The Mark Tom and Travis Show

Finch – What It Is to Burn

Sum 41 – All Killer No Filler

Moneen – Are We Really Happy With Who We Are Right Now?

Justin Sane – Life, Love and the Pursuit of Justice

It’s been years since I’ve listened to some of these albums cover to cover, but now I’m looking forward to giving them a listen again. Will they stand the test of time? What does your top ten look like?

Bonus pic of my 17 year old self trying so hard to look cool…