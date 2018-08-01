Listen Live

Top Up The Meter In Orillia, Without Ever Leaving Your Seat

PassportParking App Allows You To Pay For Parking At Over 700 Orillia Spaces

By News

City of Orillia today saying you can pay for your parking on your app. The City announcing today you can download the free PassportParking app to pay to park at over 200 on-street and 500 metered spaces. You can even top up the meter without even leaving the restaurant, thanks to a reminder sent right to your phone.

“Orillia is fortunate to have a vibrant heritage downtown, rich in history and full of great places to shop, dine and explore. By introducing the PassportParking mobile app for downtown Orillia paid parking spaces, we are providing residents and visitors a simple, convenient way to pay for parking,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “With an automatic reminder of time running short and the ability to top-up from wherever you are, no one should ever have to receive a ticket for an expired meter.”

Related: Georgian College Switch From Gates & Meters to Parking App

All one needs to do, after downloading the app, is find the decal containing a zone number in the area in which you want to park, enter your license plate number, and pay for the time you want. The app is available for both Apple and Google phones in their respective app stores.

See it in action for yourself:

 

Related posts

Racist Slur Spray Painted On Side of Elmvale District High School

Fourth Time Lately That Tires And Rims Taken Off Stolen Dump Truck

Heading A Soccer Ball More Dangerous To Females

Question Period Goes Ahead Wednesday Following Tuesday Tussle

Cops Claim Wanted Man Ran From Police, Leading To Even More Charges

The Rap Sheet

Molson Coors Pour Out Plans to Get Into Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market

‘Purple’ Heroin Finds Its Way To Collingwood

Parry Sound 33 Fire Spreads, Forces Some Residents & Cottagers out of Killarney