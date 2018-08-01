Top Up The Meter In Orillia, Without Ever Leaving Your Seat

City of Orillia today saying you can pay for your parking on your app. The City announcing today you can download the free PassportParking app to pay to park at over 200 on-street and 500 metered spaces. You can even top up the meter without even leaving the restaurant, thanks to a reminder sent right to your phone.

“Orillia is fortunate to have a vibrant heritage downtown, rich in history and full of great places to shop, dine and explore. By introducing the PassportParking mobile app for downtown Orillia paid parking spaces, we are providing residents and visitors a simple, convenient way to pay for parking,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “With an automatic reminder of time running short and the ability to top-up from wherever you are, no one should ever have to receive a ticket for an expired meter.”

All one needs to do, after downloading the app, is find the decal containing a zone number in the area in which you want to park, enter your license plate number, and pay for the time you want. The app is available for both Apple and Google phones in their respective app stores.

See it in action for yourself: