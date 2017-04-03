Toque Left At Scene of Alliston Crime

Police say a distinctive hat was left at the scene of the crime. Around 1:00 Thursday morning, Nottawasaga OPP got the call to the Sinton School Bus lot in Alliston, where they say three youth got into some buses there and sprayed fire extinguishers inside. A search of the area turned up a Niagara Ice Dogs toque, which police believe belongs to one of the three suspects. Contact the Nottawasaga OPP detachment at (705)434-1939 if you have any information.