Tornado confirmed near the Capital

A tornado on the west side of Ottawa. As many as 30 people injured, five of them in serious or critical condition.

In one particularly hard-hit area, up to 60 buildings were damaged, some of them completely destroyed.

Many people told the Canadian Press they received emergency alerts on their cellphones, advising them to seek shelter.

Some made it down to their basements but came up to find their homes had been damaged.

The tornado crossed provincial borders into Gatineau, Quebec where it overturned several vehicles on Highway 50 while blowing out the windows of others.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

video and banner image courtesy Vincent-Carl Leriche

Hydro crews continue to work to restore power to thousands of homes as the wind gusts knocked out electricity across the Greater Toronto Area.

At the height of the windstorm, about 8,000 customers were without power.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Translation: Where the tornado hit with the greatest force.