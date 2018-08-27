Tornado Makes Brief Touchdown in Edgar As Pair Of Mean Storms Swirl Past

A fast and furious pair of storms swept through our region, with one producing a brief tornado in Edgar.

Environment Canada reported the touchdown shortly after 8:00 Monday evening, while no significant damage was immediately reported.

The two dangerous thunderstorms blew through our region after the dinner hour, and swept through Barrie and across Lake Simcoe into the Kawartha Lakes area in the span of an hour.

There were no injuries reported immediately following the storms. Tornado warnings began ending in the Barrie area around 8:30, while those for Orillia and through Washago ended shortly after 9pm. A second tornado warning was issued for Orillia and area shortly before 10:00 Monday evening.