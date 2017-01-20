Listen Live

Toronto Boat Show

January 20-29

By News

It is late January when the thoughts of humankind turn to summer and lounging on a boat on the lake. It’s just a dream for now, but you can live it out for the week at the Toronto Boat Show at Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place in Toronto. Show Manager Cynthia Hare says there are 550 exhibitors and 1000 boats on display…

There are also 200 free seminars on everything from how to find the perfect boat, how to finance it and how to keep it running. In addition, Hare says The Boat House is back this year…

In addition, there’s the usual indoor lake for trying out paddle-boarding, canoeing and more. You can also meet Ted Lange (Isaac from the 70’s TV show The Love Boat) who will talk about his experiences on a cruise ship. Click here for more on the show.

 

image: Toronto Boat Show via Twitter

Related posts

Man Arrested Re: Human Remains Discovered Near Parry Sound Found Dead

UPDATE: Newmarket Man Stabbed As He Answered The Door

DUI Charge Laid After Vehicle Goes Into Snow Bank

OPP and OFSC Launch Snowmobile Safety Week

Inmate Found Dead in Penetanguishene Cell

Coffee Truck Driver Accused of Delivering More Than Lunch

Video Of Handlers On Set Of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Mishandling Animals

UPDATE: Search Ends For Missing Sledder On Sparrow lake

Collingwood Looking For Fast Action On Refugee Families