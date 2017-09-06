Toronto District School Board is extending its ban on Snapchat, Instagram and Netflix

In an effort to keep students on task and less distracted, that’s why I thought the board was limiting students on social media. Not the case.

The board first barred the social media apps and movie streaming site this spring, saying they accounted for 20 per cent of the network’s daily activity.

It says teachers reported faster internet speeds and, as a result, were able to complete key tasks such as attendance and registration.

By blocking those apps, its Wi-Fi access for staff has become faster and therefore the board is experiencing less delays. The board does plan to upgrade its systems but for now- no Wi-Fi for you, unless for learning.