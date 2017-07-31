Toronto Man Killed in Altercation In Bolton

Two Caledon residents – a 21 year old man and a 22 year old woman – have been charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of a 36 year old Toronto man. Provincial Police say there was an altercation between two men and two women early Saturday morning near Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive in Bolton, during which the victim suffered several stab wounds. The investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 (toll free at 1-888-310-1122) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).