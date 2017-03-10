Toronto Pearson Airport Will Check Your Coat For You!

Today is expected to be one of the busiest Travel days of the year with about 130,000 expected to flight out today!

Headed to a warm destination for March Break? Pearson will now check your coat!

They’ve partnered with CIBC to help lighten your load with complimentary coat check! Starting March 9 and running until March 26, you can check your coat before your flight for free at the following locations:

Samsonite store locations in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3;

Terminal 1 departures level, near aisle 8 across from Peel Police kiosk;

Terminal 1 departures level, near international security screening beside Relay store; and Terminal 3 departures level, near U.S. check-in area.

Your coat will be stored safely at Toronto Pearson until your return. To claim your coat, please present your coat check ticket.

